MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MYR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.35. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.