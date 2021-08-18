NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Update

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NNXPF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 25,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,470. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

