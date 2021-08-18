National Bank Financial Increases Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$13.25

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.25 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AYA. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$11.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.49. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$11.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

