National Bank Financial Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$9.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHE.UN. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.28.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$6.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The firm has a market cap of C$634.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$8.70.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.