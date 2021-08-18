National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$109.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CSFB raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$99.30.

NA opened at C$96.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.05. The firm has a market cap of C$32.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$62.50 and a 12 month high of C$98.06.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.510876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

