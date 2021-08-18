NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RBSPF has been the subject of several research reports. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of RBSPF stock remained flat at $$3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion and a PE ratio of -42.85.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

