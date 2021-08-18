Needham & Company LLC Cuts HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target to $23.00

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 138.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HUYA. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 135,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,964. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46. HUYA has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 519.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

