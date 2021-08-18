Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $363,900,000 after purchasing an additional 840,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Argus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

