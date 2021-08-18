Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Announces Earnings Results

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NMRD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,482. The company has a market capitalization of $152.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of -0.39. Nemaura Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nemaura Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) by 6,528.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Nemaura Medical worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

