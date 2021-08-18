Nerve Finance (NRV) Market Cap Tops $63.87 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded up 80.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $63.87 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.81 or 0.00845775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00047173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00104251 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

