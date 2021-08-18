Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 146.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,339. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $518.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

