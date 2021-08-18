NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. 659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,717. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.91.
In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $157,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $29,927.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,691 shares of company stock worth $3,331,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after purchasing an additional 473,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
