NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. 659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,717. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.91.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $157,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $29,927.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,691 shares of company stock worth $3,331,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after purchasing an additional 473,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

