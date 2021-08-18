NETSTREIT (NTST) and The Competition Critical Survey

NETSTREIT (NYSE: NTST) is one of 298 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NETSTREIT to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NETSTREIT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 1 10 0 2.91 NETSTREIT Competitors 3453 13873 13567 320 2.34

NETSTREIT currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.38%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 0.62%. Given NETSTREIT’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 1.27% 0.10% 0.08% NETSTREIT Competitors 14.30% 2.81% 1.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of NETSTREIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NETSTREIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NETSTREIT pays out 115.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 72.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NETSTREIT lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NETSTREIT and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $33.73 million $730,000.00 36.78 NETSTREIT Competitors $734.61 million $18.76 million 18.66

NETSTREIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. NETSTREIT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NETSTREIT competitors beat NETSTREIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

