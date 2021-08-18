New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

New Gold stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91,387 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Gold by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,143,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

