New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 6,510 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 190,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

