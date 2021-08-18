New Potomac Partners LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,939,000 after buying an additional 1,035,886 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.61. 1,788,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,831. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

