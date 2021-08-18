New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 188 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool accounts for about 2.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,853,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

NYSE:WHR traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.28. 374,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.06 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

