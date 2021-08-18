New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Short Interest Up 54.3% in July

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

Shares of SNR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,764. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $727.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. Equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

