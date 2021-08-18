Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $72.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NEM stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.91. 8,097,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,696,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

