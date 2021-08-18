Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in July

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRGOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 64,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13. Newrange Gold has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

