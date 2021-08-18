Newscrypto One Day Volume Reaches $4.57 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $99.82 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00054109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00131385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00149068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,539.35 or 0.99947951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00893819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 271,415,544 coins and its circulating supply is 151,765,896 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

