Nexo (NEXO) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Nexo has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004009 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $13.49 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.81 or 0.00845775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00047173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00104251 BTC.

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

