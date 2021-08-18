NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 1,485.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAPR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 164.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at $165,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $32.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80.

