NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 243.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 126.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

