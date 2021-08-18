NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after buying an additional 136,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dell Technologies by 149.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.