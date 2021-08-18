NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 745 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 48.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $2,358,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 279.1% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

