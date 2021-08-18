NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $114,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 55,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.