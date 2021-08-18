NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.79 Per Share

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.76. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NESF opened at GBX 100.38 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.06. The company has a market cap of £590.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.