Niftyx Protocol Price Up 24.9% Over Last Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and approximately $399,147.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.91 or 0.00850607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00103592 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

