NIX (NIX) Price Tops $0.0220

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $71,250.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NIX has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,805.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.61 or 0.06790891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.21 or 0.01410776 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00379413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00143096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.83 or 0.00571609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00344678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00315318 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

