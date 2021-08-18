Noble Metal Group (CVE:NMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Noble Metal Group Incorporated (CVE:NMG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.01. Noble Metal Group shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 225,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371,710.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

Noble Metal Group Company Profile (CVE:NMG)

Noble Metal Group Incorporated engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Noble Metal Group Incorporated is based in Chilliwack, Canada.

