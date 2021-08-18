North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 56,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 421,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,525,000 after buying an additional 48,547 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Shares of EMR opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.21. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

