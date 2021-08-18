North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after buying an additional 444,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after buying an additional 510,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $253.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.