North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

