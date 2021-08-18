North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,180 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Acas LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

