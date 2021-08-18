North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.