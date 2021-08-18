North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 174,107 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174,107 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock worth $6,598,288 in the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

