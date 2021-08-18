Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Joseph Marushack Buys 268 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Joseph Marushack acquired 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $11,036.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,150.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Marushack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Joseph Marushack acquired 100 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.43 per share, with a total value of $4,343.00.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.12.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

