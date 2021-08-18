Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 2,700 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.94. 7,651,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,036,808. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.