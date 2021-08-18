Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New $384,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after buying an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,156. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $64.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.