Northwest Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

