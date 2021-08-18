Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 440 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 420,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,724. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

