Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,078,000.

Shares of UCON stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 90,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,311. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $26.91.

