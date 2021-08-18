Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVMI. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.14.

NVMI stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.24.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.