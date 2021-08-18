NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.73

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.73 and last traded at C$8.89, with a volume of 36987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 50.24, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). Analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.71, for a total value of C$268,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,648 shares in the company, valued at C$49,757.77. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 25,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total value of C$309,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,946,640.35. Insiders sold 145,582 shares of company stock worth $1,806,275 over the last three months.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

