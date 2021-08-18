NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.73

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.73 and last traded at C$8.89, with a volume of 36987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 50.24, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55.
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). Analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
About NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
