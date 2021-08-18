Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) Head to Head Comparison

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Novavax alerts:

This table compares Novavax and Advanced Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -80.37% -150.88% -48.19% Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Novavax and Advanced Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $475.60 million 36.74 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -32.27 Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advanced Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Novavax and Advanced Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 1 4 0 2.80 Advanced Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novavax currently has a consensus target price of $249.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Novavax’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than Advanced Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Advanced Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

About Advanced Life Sciences

Advanced Life Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and its lead candidate, Restanza, is a novel once-a-day oral antibiotic in late-stage development for the treatment of life-threatening infections including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and biodefense pathogens including anthrax, plague and tularemia. The Company has developed a promising pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates from both in-licensing efforts and the discovery programs in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and respiratory disease. It develops ALS-357, a natural product in preclinical studies has demonstrated specific anti-tumor activity against malignant melanoma. It has a unique mechanism of action that disrupts mitochondrial membrane function and is associated with the intrinsic, mitochondria-mediated pathway of apoptosis. The Company develops ALS-886, a novel treatment intended to reduce and prevent the tissue damage associated with diseases such as Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.