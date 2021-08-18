NS Partners Ltd Acquires 753 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,927. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $446.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.01. The company has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.