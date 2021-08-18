NS Partners Ltd Buys 2,088 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.08% of VeriSign worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 189.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.69. 4,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,171. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,656.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,052 shares of company stock worth $3,375,513 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

