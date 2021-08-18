NS Partners Ltd Decreases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $6.09 on Wednesday, hitting $255.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,868. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $264.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.