NS Partners Ltd Purchases 510 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $50,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $537.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.92. The stock has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $542.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

